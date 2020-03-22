Maxine Bryce Hall – Death Notice

Maxine (Stockwell) Bryce Hall, 70, of Timpson, Texas passed away on March 19, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Born September 5, 1949 in Houston, Texas, to the late Bennie Stockwell and May Harris. Funeral service will be held at Taylor Funeral Home, Timpson, Texas, on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 1PM with Bro. William Dee Daniel officiating. Interment will follow at County Line Cemetery, FM1971S, Timpson, Texas.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 6-8PM at Taylor Funeral Home, Timpson, Texas.

Maxine grew up in Houston, Texas. She attended Smiley High School. She married Pallie Bryce at a young age and the two raised three boys. They made their home in Shelby County. They spent many wonderful years together before she lost Pallie due to a tragic accident. Later in life she married, James Hall, and they too spent many good years together before his passing in 2012. Maxine enjoyed the outdoors. She loved to travel, especially taking trips to the beach. She found great joy spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Family time was most precious to her. She also loved to sew.

She is survived by her sons, Bennie Bryce and wife Felicia, Mike Bryce and wife Karolyn; step-sons, Stanley Bryce; Steve Bryce; step-daughter, Alisha Bryce; grandchildren, Cody Bryce and wife Ally, Taylor Bryce and wife Shree, Shane Parker, Kevin Zamora, Amber Bryce Salinas and husband Martin, Kimberly Zamora Blackmon, Trevor Duke, Vincent Bryce, Harmony Bryce, Melody Bryce, Tiffany Bryce, Kristen Bryce, Stephanie Bryce, Aaron Bryce, Steven Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Nathan Downing, Billy Downing, Joshua Parker; great grandchildren, Sophia Salinas, Austin Salinas, Paisley Bryce, Kayson Bryce, Kamdyn Blackmon, Kamryn Blackmon, Kyson Frazel; sister, Cindy Coffee;numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends that will miss her dearly.

Maxine is preceded in death by her husbands, James Hall, Pallie Bryce; son, Donald Bryce; brother, Sonny Stockwell; and sisters, Dixie Starnader, Christine Stockwell, Sally Owens, and Sue Stockwell.

To send condolences and sign the online guest book you may go to www.taylor@taylorfh.net.

Taylor Funeral Home, Timpson, is in charge of arrangements.