                        Virgil Walter Williams – Death Notice

Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:25pm Ourtown1
Mangum Funeral Home

                        Virgil Walter Williams, 83, of Tenaha, Texas passed away on May 5, 2020 in Garrison, Texas.  Born September 25, 1936, in Burkeville, Texas. Virgil is the son of Walter Mack Williams

                         and Verdie (Woods) Williams.  Graveside service will be held at 4PM on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Restland Cemetery, Tenaha, Texas with Bro. Jerry Gannon officiating.

 

Visit                 Visitation will be held from 2-00PM – 3:30PM Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Mangum Funeral Home.    

                           

                        To send condolences and sign the online guest book you may go to www.mangumfh.net.

 

                        Mangum Funeral Home, Center, is in charge of arrangements.

