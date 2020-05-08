Virgil Walter Williams – Death Notice

Virgil Walter Williams, 83, of Tenaha, Texas passed away on May 5, 2020 in Garrison, Texas. Born September 25, 1936, in Burkeville, Texas. Virgil is the son of Walter Mack Williams

and Verdie (Woods) Williams. Graveside service will be held at 4PM on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Restland Cemetery, Tenaha, Texas with Bro. Jerry Gannon officiating.

Visit Visitation will be held from 2-00PM – 3:30PM Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Mangum Funeral Home.

Mangum Funeral Home, Center, is in charge of arrangements.