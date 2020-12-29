Tommy Wilkinson, 66, of Tenaha, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, in Nacogdoches.

Visitation will be held from Noon to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home

in Center. His wishes were to be cremated and no service is planned.

Born January 29, 1954, Tommy is the son of the late Tommy Mitchell Wilkinson and Mozelle Wagstaff Wilkinson.

He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Wilkinson; son, Tommy Joe Wilkinson; granddaughter, Kristy Wilkinson; sisters,

Manuela Shuemaker, Cindy Sanders, Imogene Diamond, and Shirley Amburn; and brother, Kenneth Wilkinson.

Preceded in death by his granddaughter, Madalynn Wilkinson; parents, Tommy Mitchell Wilkinson and Mozelle

Wagstaff Wilkinson; and brother, Alton Wilkinson.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com