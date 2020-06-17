Paula Burns Askew, 61, of Tenaha, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Tenaha.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Watson & Sons Chapel. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center.

Born October 16, 1958, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Paula is the daughter of George Burns and Geneva Coleman Burns. She retired from Carthage UTMC as a ward clerk. Paula loved spending time with her grandkids and family. She was a member of Sardis Pentecostal Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Gina Furra and husband James of Tenaha and Clara Bragg and husband Douglas of Center; grandchildren, Jesse Gay and Savannah Bragg; and mother, Geneva Burns of Tenaha.

She is preceded in death by her father, George Burns.

Pallbearers will be Douglas Bragg, James Furra, David Furra, Calvin Foy, John Gay, and Lee Gibbs.

