Patricia Ann Shaver, 79, of Tenaha, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in Garrison.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated.

Born December 9, 1941, Patricia is the daughter of Harold Lloyd Shaver and Doris May Sanborn Shaver. Her hobby was crafting.

She is survived by her son, Brian Keith Lewis and Lucy of Tenaha; daughter, Cynthia Delatte of Tomball; grandchildren, Christopher Keith Lewis of Tenaha, Bobby Mueller and Taylor of Tenaha, and Laura Michelle Mueller of Tenaha; great grandchildren, Paxton Mueller, Maddox Mueller, and Trinity Mueller; and brother, Ben Shaver and Joani of Maryville, Tennessee.

Preceded in death by son, David Bruce Lewis; parents, Harold Lloyd Shaver and Doris May Sanborn Shaver; and sisters, Kathleen Hawk and Michelle Mueller.

