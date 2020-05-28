Obituary for Mrs. Helen Mosley of Tenaha, Texas

Hicks Mortuary is announcing funeral service for Mrs. Helen Mosley of Tenaha, Texas. Mrs. Mosley died, May 28, 2020 in a local nursing facility in Carthage, Texas. Private funeral service will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 at St John Baptist Church in Tenaha, Texas at 1:00 PM. Rev. Chandler Pettis will be officiating

Mrs. Mosley is survived by:

2 Sons: Andre (Potesa) Mosley of Center, Texas and Cedrexic (Grace) Mosley of Euless, Texas

1 Daughter: DeShannona Anderson of Richardson, Texas

Grandchildren: Caleb Mosley, De Andre Horton, LaKasta Bell, Charkilya Mosley, Le Micah Anderson, Jacdo Mosley, Aalijah Mosley, Amelia Mosley, and 4 Great-grandchildren

2 Brothers: Nelvin James Mosley Jr. and John Wayne Mosley

2 Sisters: Shirley Joyce Walton and Doris Rena Mosley

Viewing: There will be a public viewing on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 4 – 6pm in Center, TX at Hicks Mortuary. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be private and not open to the public

Committal: St. John Cemetery in Tenaha, Texas

Service entrust to Hicks Mortuary 804 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Center, Texas 75935

