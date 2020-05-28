Home
Obituary for Mrs. Helen Mosley of Tenaha, Texas

Thu, 05/28/2020 - 9:23pm Ourtown1

Hicks Mortuary is announcing funeral service for Mrs. Helen Mosley of Tenaha, Texas.   Mrs. Mosley died, May 28, 2020 in a local nursing facility in Carthage, Texas.     Private funeral service will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 at St John Baptist Church in Tenaha, Texas at 1:00 PM.    Rev. Chandler Pettis will be officiating

Mrs. Mosley is survived by:

            2 Sons:  Andre (Potesa) Mosley of Center, Texas and Cedrexic (Grace) Mosley of Euless, Texas

            1 Daughter:  DeShannona Anderson of Richardson, Texas

            Grandchildren:  Caleb Mosley, De Andre Horton, LaKasta Bell, Charkilya Mosley, Le Micah Anderson, Jacdo Mosley, Aalijah Mosley,  Amelia Mosley, and 4 Great-grandchildren

            2 Brothers:  Nelvin James Mosley Jr. and John Wayne Mosley

            2 Sisters:  Shirley Joyce Walton and Doris Rena Mosley

                       

Viewing:  There will be a public viewing on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 4 – 6pm in Center, TX at Hicks Mortuary.  However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be private and not open to the public

Committal: St. John Cemetery in Tenaha, Texas  

 

Service entrust to Hicks Mortuary 804 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Center, Texas 75935

Please visit our website for online condolences at www.hicksmortuary.net

 

 

