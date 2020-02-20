Lyndell Griffin, 90, of Tenaha, Texas passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2020

Lyndell Griffin, 90, of Tenaha, Texas, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Marian Place in Carthage, Texas. She was born October 5, 1929 in Tenaha, Shelby County, Texas to Duncan Hairgrove and Essie Mitchell Hairgrove. Mrs. Griffin was a faithful and lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Tenaha, Texas. She graduated from Tenaha High School and continued her education in office management in Lufkin, Texas.

Lyndell married Bill F. Griffin, Jr. in 1950. When Bill opened his law practice in Center, she became his secretary and office manager and continued to do so for over 50 years until they retired.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center, Texas. Funeral services will follow visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Watson & Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Karen Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Old Union Cemetery in Tenaha, Texas.

She is survived by her sons, Guy W. Griffin and wife Cindy Davis Griffin, John D. Griffin; daughter, Cindy A. Griffin, all of Center, Texas; grandchildren, Patrick Griffin and wife, Kasey Griffin, of Crockett, Texas, and Kelly Griffin Wahl and husband, Wesley Wahl of Nacogdoches, Texas; great grandchildren, Justin Bobbitt, Jason Bobbitt, Ella Wahl, Lucy Wahl and Ava Griffin; sister-in-law, Lonnie Ruth Stone of Lufkin, Texas; and a host of relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill F. Griffin, Jr. and parents Duncan Hairgrove and Essie Hairgrove.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 159, Tenaha, Texas 75974; or to the charity of your choice.

