Kelly “Pops” Robertson, 84, of Tenaha passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Longview.
He was born on July 18, 1936 in Dallas, Texas. Mr. Robertson was raised in Cyprus Bayou and loved to hunt and fish. Mr. Robertson moved to Tenaha in 1993 where he remained with his beautiful wife until she passed away in 2011. Mr. Robertson was a veteran, fisherman, and grandfather. Kelly was a longtime resident of Tenaha and proudly supported the Tenaha Tigers.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Union Cemetery with Jeff Stewart officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to assist with funeral expense.
He is survived by:
Sons;
Jack Thompson and wife Leslie of Anthem, Arizona
James Watson of Tenaha
Michael Vaughn and wife Carrie of Kilgore
Johnny Vaughn and wife Consuella of Longview
Kenneth Robertson and wife Meagan of Hawkins
Daughters;
Renee Brittain of Tenaha
Michelle McDonald and husband Jason of Tenaha
Daughter-in-law, Pam Whitton of Joaquin
Eighteen Grandchildren
Three Great Grandchildren
