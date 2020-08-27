Kelly “Pops” Robertson, 84, of Tenaha passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Longview.

He was born on July 18, 1936 in Dallas, Texas. Mr. Robertson was raised in Cyprus Bayou and loved to hunt and fish. Mr. Robertson moved to Tenaha in 1993 where he remained with his beautiful wife until she passed away in 2011. Mr. Robertson was a veteran, fisherman, and grandfather. Kelly was a longtime resident of Tenaha and proudly supported the Tenaha Tigers.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Union Cemetery with Jeff Stewart officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to assist with funeral expense.

He is survived by:

Sons;

Jack Thompson and wife Leslie of Anthem, Arizona

James Watson of Tenaha

Michael Vaughn and wife Carrie of Kilgore

Johnny Vaughn and wife Consuella of Longview

Kenneth Robertson and wife Meagan of Hawkins

Daughters;

Renee Brittain of Tenaha

Michelle McDonald and husband Jason of Tenaha

Daughter-in-law, Pam Whitton of Joaquin

Eighteen Grandchildren

Three Great Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Wife, Audria Regina Robertson

Grandson: Mitchell Brittain

