Karen Denise Wilkinson, 56, of Tenaha, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, in Center.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home

in Center with service held at 1:00 p.m.

Born December 17, 1964, in Gonzalez, Karen is the daughter of the late Raymond Mikesh Sr. and Betty Rhodes

Mikesh.

She is survived by her daughter, Christy Lynn Dutton and husband William; stepson, Tommy Joe Wilkinson; 10

grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Angel Rogers and Betsy Buyer; and brother, Raymond “Bubba”

Mikesh Jr.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Frank Wilkinson; son, Joseph Windham; parents, Raymond

Mikesh Sr. and Betty Rhodes Mikesh; brother, Marty Mikesh; and sister, Janice Mikesh.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com