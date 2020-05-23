John Dale Scull, 73, of Tenaha, TX, passed away on Wednesday, May 20th 2020 in Center, TX.

Funeral service will be held May 24th at 2:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Tenaha with Pastor John Whitworth and Bro. Joe Bob Alexander officiating. Interment will be held at Scull Family Cemetery in Tenaha.

John was born February 19, 1947 in Corpus Christi, TX to Drue Dale Scull and Clay Esther Scull. He was a member and deacon at First Baptist Church in Tenaha and also served on the board of trustees at East Texas Baptist University for over 20 years.

He is survived by his two sons, John Drue Scull and wife Suzanne Scull of Tenaha and Terry Stephen Scull and wife Alison Scull of Center; one daughter, Dee Ann Scull Starr and husband Greg Starr of Texarkana, TX; nine grandchildren, C.D. Scull and his wife Layne Scull of Longview, Alayna and Molly Scull of Tenaha, TX, Caroline, Sarah, and Laura Anne Scull of Center, TX, Daniel, Abi, and Katie Starr of Texarkana, TX; two sisters, Priscilla Hill of Ft. Worth, TX and Jodie Wright and husband Mike of Friendswood, TX; 5 nieces and 1 nephew.

He is joined in death by his wife, Carolyn Hooker Scull and preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Erma Dee Scull.

Pallbearers will be Keith Martin, Frank Kilpatrick, David Anderson, Steve Roan, Carmelo Dominguez, and Scott Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be FBC Deacons, Royce Perry, Jeff Weesner, and Delmer Rochelle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church in Tenaha and East Texas Baptist University, 1 Tiger Drive, Marshall, TX 75670.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com