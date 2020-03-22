Ivy Paul Munn, 86, of Tenaha, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

A private graveside service has been scheduled and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Born July 22, 1933, in Waterloo, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Ivy Paul Munn Sr. and Inez Marie Foster Munn. Mr. Munn served in the United States Air Force and later went on to work as a welder in the oilfield. An avid outdoorsman, his hobbies included hunting and fishing. He was a member of Old Home Baptist Church.

Survivors include his children, Eddie Chisenhall and wife Sue of Center, Louise Johnson and husband David of Lufkin, and Alvin Chisenhall of Lufkin; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Munn and wife Diane of Pasadena; sister, Paulette Jensen of Georgetown; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives; and a host of friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Lee Munn; and parents, Ivy Paul Munn Sr. and Inez Marie Foster Munn.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com