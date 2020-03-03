Hubert Parkman, 89, of Tenaha, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at Ramah Baptist Church in Tenaha with Bro. Keith Keele and Bro. Ross Edward officiating. Interment will follow at Ramah Cemetery in Tenaha.

Mr. Parkman was born October 9, 1930, in Tenaha, to Thomas Parkman and Minnie Ellen Pickard Parkman. He was a Christian with many passions in life. He loved the outdoors, including working in his garden, taking care of the yard, and hunting every opportunity he had. Of all the passions in his life, his family was the greatest of them all. His whole hearted love will continue on in the multiple generations he leaves behind.

He is survived by his wife, Janie Parkman of Tenaha; children, Kim Parkman and wife Frankie of Marshall, Darrell Parkman and wife Angela of Gilmer, and Brad Parkman and wife Michelle of McKinney; grandchildren, Tracy, Rachael, Cody, Dalton, Jacob, Travis, Channing, Chaz, Nikki, Derrika, and David; great grandchildren, Joseph, Zack, Kate, Daniel, and Preston; great great grandchildren, Amory and Raylee; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Parkman and Minnie Ellen Pickard Parkman; one sister; and one brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ramah Baptist Church.

