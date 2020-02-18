Daniel Jackson, 76, of Tenaha, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Tenaha.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Interment will follow at Willow Grove Cemetery in Shelby County. Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at noon.

Mr. Jackson was born March 11, 1943, in Panola County, to Paul Jackson and Annie Ruth Stevens Jackson. He worked as a contractor in the poultry industry for many years. Mr. Jackson was an avid hunter and also loved gardening and flowers.

He is survived by his sisters, Judith Adams of Tenaha and Sheila Wiggins of Shreveport, Louisiana; brother, James “Jimmy” Jackson of Tenaha; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Jackson of Joaquin and Sylvia Jackson of Tenaha; special friends, Mildred Stewart of Mt. Ida, Arkansas and Sandra Ratliff and husband Zack of Cullen, Louisiana; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Jackson; parents, Paul Jackson and Annie Ruth Stevens Jackson; and brothers, Paul Jackson Jr. and Raymond Jackson.

Pallbearers will be Randy Jackson, Kevin Blackmon, Eric Williams, Jonathon Eubank, Raymond Jackson, Jaxson Eubank, and Shane Jackson.

