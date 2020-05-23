Carolyn Hooker Scull, 81, of Tenaha, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Center.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Tenaha with Pastor John Whitworth and Bro. Joe Bob Alexander officiating. Interment will be held at Woods Cemetery in Panola County.

Born August 27, 198, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Carolyn is the daughter of the late Raymond Haywood Henderson and Leatha Stanley Henderson. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Sam Houston State University and a founding member of Zeta Tau Alpha of SHSU. Carolyn was a member of Tenaha Businessmen’s Association, Child Welfare Board, and Tenaha Beautification Community. She also served as Camp Grandma for Royal Family Kid’s Camp. Carolyn was a member of First Baptist Church in Tenaha. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Hooker Macioce and husband Rob of Smithville and Shanon Hooker of Spring; grandchildren, Cody Wayne Barton and wife Jennifer of Tenaha, Jacob Wayne Killingsworth and wife Vanessa of Springtown, Matthew Macioce of San Antonio, and Sarah Elizabeth Ramon and husband Dalton of Tenaha; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Linda Kellar and husband Bobby of Smithville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is joined in death by her husband, John Scull and is preceded in death by her husband, Ben Hooker; parents; and brother, Stan Henderson.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Weesner, Mitch Norton, Stephen Harrell, Ben Dial, Johnny Harrington, and Brack Harrison. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Walker, Keith Martin, Royce Perry, Dave Harrell, and Joe Hollis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church in Tenaha and Woods Cemetery Association.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com