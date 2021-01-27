Betty Ann Parker Robertson, 88, of Tenaha, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at her home.

Graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center with

Rev. Carol Clifford Turner and Rev. Malcolm Monroe officiating.

Born September 24, 1932, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Betty is the daughter of George Duke Parker and Lennie

Persis Barron Parker. She earned her Masters Degree and went on to become a teacher, teaching 4 th grade at

Center ISD for 38 years. Simultaneously, Betty was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother or “Mur” to many

children. Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was active in Children, Youth, and

Women’s Programs.

She is survived by her daughters, Amy Lyn Robertson of Center and Lea Ann Robertson of Center;

granddaughter, Ashlyn Forbis and husband Adam of Troup; great grandchildren, Landon Ray Forbis and Hudson

Lane Forbis of Troup; extended family, Janet Gomez Romero and husband Guadalupe, Rudy Romero, Michelle

Gomez, Fatima Romero, Carmen and Juan Navarro, Santiago Navarro, and Jose Navarro; a number of nieces,

nephews and other relatives, and a host of friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Harold Dean Robertson; brothers, Dan Parker and Guy

Parker; sister, Ray Davis; and niece, Jane Ellen Jones.

In addition to flowers, memorial donations can be made to First United Methodist Church of Center.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com