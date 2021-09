Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, AUGUST 30, 2021

MARSHALL, CLIFFTON NEAROL – 29 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CORPORAL JESUS MARTINEZ – CHARGES: ASSAULT FAMILY/ HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATE AND INTERFER W/ EMERGENCY CALL. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $3,500 AND A $2,000 SURETY BOND.

PIERCE, WILLIAM WAYNE, JR. – 33 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CALAHAN MALONE – CHARGES: UNLAWFUL CARRYING A WEAPON AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.