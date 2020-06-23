Juanita Tyler Bealsey, 84, of Joaquin, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in Joaquin.

Her wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service is being planned for November. Inurnment will be held at Brooklyn Cemetery in Joaquin.

Born May 12, 1936, in Shelby County, Juanita is the daughter of the late J.T. Tyler and Rachel Shull Tyler. Juanita attended Joaquin High School, during which time she became the first Miss JHS and also graduated as Valedictorian of the Class of 1954. Juanita went on to become a woman pioneer in the credit card banking industry and later retired back to Joaquin. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Logansport, where she served as Lay Leader, President of UMW, and was involved in various other committees. Juanita was a Missionary at Mercy Ships.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharron Shanz of Joaquin; grandchildren, Rachel Shanz of Houston and Tyler Shanz of Joaquin; nieces, Lesa Parmer of Joaquin and Vicki Schafer and husband Stephen of Ft. Worth; nephew, Richard Bixler and wife Carol of Arizona; great niece, Addison Parmer of Houston; great nephews, Jeremy Tyler and wife Jacqulyn of Houston and Martin Schafer and wife Juli of Ft. Worth; and many cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Margie Tyler; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and John Bixler; son-in-law, Jimmy Shanz; and nephew, David Tyler.

Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com