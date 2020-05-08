Jimmy “Big Jimmy” Harville, 76, of Joaquin, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center with Bro. Jody Hooper officiating. Visitation will be held prior to service at Watson & Sons Funeral Home, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Mr. Harville was born January 22, 1944, in DeRidder, Louisiana, to Arthur Levi Harville and Oma Elizabeth Baggs Harville. He enjoyed woodworking, sports (especially the LSU Tigers), and racing. Mr. Harville loved his grandkids and greats.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Harville; son, Rodney Harville and wife Tonya; grandchildren, Heather Harbison and husband Britt, Blake Harville, Caleb Harville, Bryant Harville, Sidney Smith and husband Tristan, Levi Harville, Jessica Tilley and husband Derrick, and Gusto Minkler; great grandchildren, Tucker Harbison, Chase Harbison, Bentlee Harville, Ashton Smith, Kenzie Tilley, Cameron Tilley, Jackson Tilley, and Jacey Tilley; and brothers, Arthur Harville Jr. of Many and Larry Harville of Stanley.

He is preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Harville Jr.; parents; and sister, Helen Harville.

Pallbearers will be Mr. Harville’s grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Boo’s Battle Support Fund, 1130 CR 3182, Joaquin, Texas 75954.

