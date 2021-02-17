George Randall “Randy” Garrett, 67, of Joaquin, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, in Carthage.

Private family graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Johnson Cemetery in

Joaquin with Bro. Luke Garrett officiating.

Born June 10, 1953, in Jacksonville, Randy is the son of Morris Weldon Garrett and Mary Nell Johnson Garrett.

He was a maintenance director at Joaquin ISD.

Survived by

Son, Luke Garrett and wife Ginger of Joaquin, TX

Daughter, Cristal Vazquez and husband Salvador of Sunset, LA

Step-sons, Richard Jones of Joaquin, TX; and Jimmy May and wife Kendra of Joaquin, TX

Step-daughters, Summer Covington and husband Jody of Joaquin, TX; and Miranda May of Corpus Christi, TX

Grandchildren, Allyson, Lauren, and Whitney Garrett of Joaquin; Jacob, Molly, and Betsy Vazquez of Sunset, LA;

Madolyn Kendrick, Jacy Covington, and Lane Covington of Joaquin, TX; Khloe May, Sadie May, Sage Davis and

Kenslee Loftin of Joaquin, TX; and Mariah and Seth Glover of Corpus Christi, TX; Melissa Hanson of Stanley, LA

and Rachel Jones of Texarkana, TX

Sister-in- law, Mary Garrett of Carthage, TX

Proceeded in Death by

Wife, Margie Dockens Garrett

Parents, Morris and Mary Nell Garrett

Brother, Weldon Garrett

