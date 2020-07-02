Eulah Merle Rhame Bates, 96, of Joaquin, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Nacogdoches.

Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020, with visitation one hour prior, at Johnson Cemetery in Joaquin with Bro. J.C. Lewis officiating.

Born January 1, 1924, in Shelby County, Ms. Bates is the daughter of Ransom Steve Rhame and Meta Anna Marie Mueller Rhame. She worked as a head cook in the school system. Her hobbies included sewing and cooking. Ms. Bates was a member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Rita Bates Dickerson of Joaquin, Webb Bates and wife Norma Gene of Joaquin, and Milton Bates and wife Kay of Joaquin; grandchildren, Richard Dickerson and wife Lena, Randy Dickerson, Michael Bates and wife Julie, and Amanda Hall and husband Daniel; thirteen great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; sister, Ollie Marie Mitchell of Orange; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives.

Preceded in death by her grandchildren, Meta Michelle Bates and David Franklin Bates; great-great granddaughter, Dancia Kathyrne Felder; parents, Ransom and Meta Rhame; sisters, Onie O’Rear, Mae Latham, Ann Marshall, and Una Pearl Rhame; and brothers, Garland “Dock” Rhame and Ransom “Red” Rhame.

Pallbearers will be Ms. Bates’ great grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 328, Joaquin, Texas 75954.

