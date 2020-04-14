Andrea L. Abbitt, 74, of Joaquin, passed away February 29, 2020, in Joaquin.

A memorial service will be planned at a later time.

Born March 21, 1945, in Cuero, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Felix Roacha and Pauline Amador Roacha. She loved to play with her dogs, was a great cook, and loved helping others. She always had a smile on her beautiful face. She loved to tell jokes to make others laugh. She believed in living life to the fullest and she did. She especially loved spending time with her family. She will be truly missed by many.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Pike of Nacogdoches; stepson, Marcus Garza Jr.; grandchildren, Mark Campbell of Nacogdoches, Taylor Cole of Little Elm, Texas, Candace Abbitt of Newnan, Georgia, Alexis Abbitt of Newnan, Georgia, and Brooke Abbitt of Newnan, Georgia; numerous other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives; special nephew, Johnny Anzaldua; and special friend, John Harper III.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Abbitt; four sisters, and one brother.

