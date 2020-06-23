Tommy Guynes Jr., 50, of Gary, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in Carthage.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Spann’s Chapel Cemetery in Center with Bro. Kevin Windham officiating.

Born June 10, 1970, in Houston, Texas, Tommy is the son of Tommy Marion Guynes Sr. and Virginia Amburn. He worked as a truck driver and also did some carpentry and electrical work. Tommy loved fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Hodge Guynes of Gary; mother, Virginia Amburn of Huxley; stepmother, Becky Guynes of Timpson; sons, Eric Eugene Guynes of Fort Smith, Christopher Guynes of Conway, and Dillon Hodge and wife Tiffany of Gary; stepdaughter, Nakita Rogers of Gary; brothers, Andy Amburn and wife Angela of Shelbyville and Robert Amburn and wife Holly of Shelbyville; nephew, David Amburn and wife Megan of Shelbyville; niece, Shiloh Amburn of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Leland Odell Hodge of Gary, Mark Estes of Gary, and George Estes of Gary; son, Andrew Russell of Spurger; sister, Tammy Guynes of Carthage; aunt, Thelma Smith of Cleveland; special friend, Tommy Gowan; and best friend, “T”.

Preceded in death by his father, Tommy Marion Guynes Sr.; dad, David Amburn; sister, Terry Michelle Guynes; brother, Timothy Michael Guynes; grandmother, Leona Virginia Amburn; and his little wolf/coyote dog, Max.

Pallbearers will be Dillion Hodge, Richard Hanson, Tommy Gowan, Tommy Lee Williams, Blane, and Lonny Hodge. Honorary pallbearers will be David Amburn, Andy Amburn, Robert Amburn, and Mark Estes.

