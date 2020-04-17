TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN A MEETING OF THE COMMISSIONERS COURT OF RUSK COUNTY, TEXAS

You are hereby notified that a special session of the Rusk County Commissioners Court will be held on Monday, April 20th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the District County Courtroom, Third Floor, Rusk County Courthouse, Henderson, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted, to-wit;

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. INVOCATION

Ill. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

IV. PLEDGE TO THE TEXAS FLAG

Based on guidance from federal, state, and local health officials and under the direction of orders issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, until further notice, the Rusk County Commissioners Court will conduct all meetings utilizing telephonic and/or videoconference. Face-to-face interactions between members of the public and public officials during these meetings will be suspended.

Members of the public are encouraged to view the meetings live from the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnxB62MuvEZSqnD6sPeZhqQ?

(1) Discuss and possibly approve budget amendments and/or transfers

(2) Approve April 20th, 2020 Employee Payroll

(3) Discuss and possibly approve bid for the windows at the Tax Office

(4) Discuss and possibly approve to declare the following as surplus and to be sold at Auctioneer Express:

a. Seaman mixer Serial Number: 9629

b. 32' Gooseneck Trailer TR189312

(5) Discuss and possibly approve the following reports for March 2020:

a. Rusk County Constables Report Pct. 1 & 4

(6) Public Comment-No action to be taken

(7) Approve payment of bills

(8) Adjournment

Signed this the 17th, day of April, 2020