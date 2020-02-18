Home

Rusk County Commissioners Court Meeting Agenda for 2-20-2020

TO:     ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN A MEETING OF THE COMMISSIONERS COURT OF RUSK COUNTY, TEXAS

 

You are hereby notified that a special session of the Rusk County Commissioners Court will be held on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County Courthouse, Henderson, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted, to-wit;

 

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER

 

  1. INVOCATION

 

Ill. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

 

IV. PLEDGE TO THE TEXAS FLAG

 

  1. Discuss and possibly approve budget amendments and/or transfers

 

  1. Approve February 20, 2020 Employee Payroll

 

  1. Discuss and possibly approve the Full Exemption Racial Profiling Report for Constable Kenneth L.

Logan

 

  1. Discuss and possibly advertising for bids on structural steel and gravel with a closing date of March 9,2020

 

  1. Discuss and possibly approve making it mandatory to attend the March 10th makeup Harassment Prevention training for all Rusk County Employees that missed first meeting

 

  1. Discuss and possibly approve the membership of Jesse Gonzales and Angelia Jones as volunteers for the Rusk County Child Welfare Board

 

  1. Discuss and possibly approve the following reports for January 2020:
    1. Rusk County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3
    2. Rusk County Constable Pct. 4

 

  1. Discuss and possibly approve the following Commissioner Court minutes for January 2020:
    1. Regular meeting: January 13, 2020
    2. Special meeting January 23, 2020

 

  1. Public Comment-No action to be taken

 

  1. Approve payment of bills

 


  1. Presiding


    Adjournment

 

Signed this the 14th, day of February, 2020

 

 

 

 

Posted on Rusk County Doors at 10:00 a.m. on Friday

Surf New Media