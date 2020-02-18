Rusk County Commissioners Court Meeting Agenda for 2-20-2020

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN A MEETING OF THE COMMISSIONERS COURT OF RUSK COUNTY, TEXAS

You are hereby notified that a special session of the Rusk County Commissioners Court will be held on Thursday, February 20th , 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County Courthouse, Henderson, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted, to-wit;