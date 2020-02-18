Rusk County Commissioners Court Meeting Agenda for 2-20-2020
Tue, 02/18/2020 - 1:09pm Ourtown1
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN A MEETING OF THE COMMISSIONERS COURT OF RUSK COUNTY, TEXAS
You are hereby notified that a special session of the Rusk County Commissioners Court will be held on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County Courthouse, Henderson, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted, to-wit;
- CALL TO ORDER
- INVOCATION
Ill. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
IV. PLEDGE TO THE TEXAS FLAG
- Discuss and possibly approve budget amendments and/or transfers
- Approve February 20, 2020 Employee Payroll
|
TRUDYMr:GtU
- Discuss and possibly approve the Full Exemption Racial Profiling Report for Constable Kenneth L.
Logan
- Discuss and possibly advertising for bids on structural steel and gravel with a closing date of March 9,2020
- Discuss and possibly approve making it mandatory to attend the March 10th makeup Harassment Prevention training for all Rusk County Employees that missed first meeting
- Discuss and possibly approve the membership of Jesse Gonzales and Angelia Jones as volunteers for the Rusk County Child Welfare Board
- Discuss and possibly approve the following reports for January 2020:
- Rusk County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3
- Rusk County Constable Pct. 4
- Discuss and possibly approve the following Commissioner Court minutes for January 2020:
- Regular meeting: January 13, 2020
- Special meeting January 23, 2020
- Public Comment-No action to be taken
- Approve payment of bills
Presiding
Adjournment
Signed this the 14th, day of February, 2020
Posted on Rusk County Doors at 10:00 a.m. on Friday
