Home
Article Image Alt Text

Mount Enterprise High School Theatrical Design competitor Anna Carreon’s animated film will be representing MHS at the UIL State Filmmakers festival

Tue, 02/25/2020 - 9:07am Ourtown1

Mount Enterprise High School Theatrical Design competitor Anna Carreon’s animated film will be representing MHS at the UIL State Filmmakers festival in Austin at the end of February.

    “[Anna’s] a very talented animator. I think it’s extraordinary and well deserved since she worked really hard on it for about a year,” said Theatrical Design Teacher Kim Fryman.    

            There were 744 films submitted state-wide, with only six advancing. Anna had worked on her three minute film for almost a whole year, using over 1,000 individual drawings. Her film will be one of six in the traditional animation category representing conferences 1-4A.

“I’ve loved animation for most of my life and started making my own films around age ten,” said Anna. “It’s my passion. I love seeing my little characters come to life and interact with one another. I’ll keep making films for competition until I graduate and plan to keep doing this for the rest of my life.”

 

Include in Front Page Slideshow

East Texas Press

PO Box 740
Timpson, TX 75975
Office: (936) 254-3618
Fax: (936) 254-3975

Surf New Media