Mount Enterprise High School Theatrical Design competitor Anna Carreon’s animated film will be representing MHS at the UIL State Filmmakers festival in Austin at the end of February.
“[Anna’s] a very talented animator. I think it’s extraordinary and well deserved since she worked really hard on it for about a year,” said Theatrical Design Teacher Kim Fryman.
There were 744 films submitted state-wide, with only six advancing. Anna had worked on her three minute film for almost a whole year, using over 1,000 individual drawings. Her film will be one of six in the traditional animation category representing conferences 1-4A.
“I’ve loved animation for most of my life and started making my own films around age ten,” said Anna. “It’s my passion. I love seeing my little characters come to life and interact with one another. I’ll keep making films for competition until I graduate and plan to keep doing this for the rest of my life.”