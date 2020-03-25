Mount Enterprise: Amended Agenda with zoom information

Notice Regarding Public Participation Governor Greg Abbott has granted a temporary suspension of certain rules to allow for telephone or videoconference public meetings in an effort to reduce in-person meetings that assemble large groups of people, due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) public health emergency. In an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, for the March 25, 2020 City Council meeting will be closed to in person attendance by the public, individuals will be able to address the Council via telephone / video conference call. To participate in a telephone / video conference call: Topic: Regular City Council Meeting Time: Mar 31, 2020 05:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/ 214659066 Meeting ID: 214 659 066 Pursuant to Section 551.007 of the Texas Government Code, individuals wishing to address the Council for items listed as public hearings will be recognized when the public hearing is opened. For individuals wishing to speak on a non-public hearing item, they may either address the Council during the Citizen Comments portion of the meeting or when the item is considered by the City Council.