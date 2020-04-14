CITY OF MOUNT ENTERPRISE: CITY COUNCIL MEETING: TUESDAY, APRIL 28TH, 2020 AT 5:00 P.M.

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MOUNT ENTERPRISE, TEXAS WILL CONVENE IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY, APRIL 28TH, 2020 AT 5:00 P.M. MOUNT ENTERPRISE CITY HALL, 103 W. GREGG STREET, MOUNT ENTERPRISE, TX 75681 MAYOR BRANDON JONES WILL PRESIDE Amended Agenda Call to order Roll call, Invocation, Pledge to the U.S. Flag, Pledge to the Texas Flag (Honor the Texas flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible) Visitors / Citizens Presentation PUBLIC COMMENTS by CITIZENS: Notice to Speakers: Those wishing to speak during the Public Comments portion of the meeting must sign a Request to Speak form stating their : a.) name, b.) address and c.) the subject matter of their comments before the meeting begins. Speakers must observe a three-minute time limit at all times during the meeting unless granted specific permission from the presiding officer (usually the Mayor) to extend their comments. The presiding officer will set reasonable limits on the number, frequency, and length of presentations. Your City Council is prohibited by law from any deliberation or decisions regarding items presented in public comments if they are not otherwise on the Agenda. Public comments regarding items not on the Agenda cannot be discussed or acted upon by the City Council at that meeting. The response of the Council will be limited (per Texas Govt. Code Section 551.042) to (1) a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry; (2) recitation of an existing policy; or (3) request for staff to place the item on the agenda for a subsequent meeting. Consent Agenda (Items on the Consent Agenda require little or no deliberation by the City Council. Approval of the Consent Agenda authorizes the City Administrator, or her designee, to implement each item in accordance with Council recommendations.)

Consider Approval of Minutes for the Special Meeting of March 25, 2020 and the Regular Meeting of March 31, 2020. Consider Approval of Monthly Reports (March) for Wastewater which include Reconciliation, Balance Sheet, General Ledger, Profit & Loss Budget, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivables, Statement of Financial Income and Expenses Consider Approval of Monthly Reports (March) for Debt Service Fund which include Reconciliation, Balance Sheet, General Ledger, Profit & Loss Budget, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivables, Statement of Financial Income and Expenses Consider Approval of Monthly Reports (March) for Employee’s which include Payroll Summary and Travel Reports Consider Approval of Monthly Reports (March) for General Fund which include Reconciliation, Balance Sheet, General Ledger, Profit & Loss Budget, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivables, Statement of Financial Income and Expenses Consider Approval of Monthly Reports (March) for Court which include Periodic Fee, Statistic by Officer, Citations with Balances, G/L Posting, Offenses for Year, Offenses for Month/Year Comparison, Cases Filed, Cases Filed/Closed by Agency, Racial Profiling, Collection Agency, Safety Seat Belt, Omnibase, Monthly Revenue, Status and Monthly Conviction Discuss and Consider Action on the Following: Discussion and approval of City Marshal’s purchase of equipment. Discussion and consideration of dates for Budget Workshops for 2020-2021 year.



REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING Announcements or Comments by City Councilmembers Announcements or Comments by City Staff Executive Session Notice A closed executive session may be held if the discussion of any of the above agenda items concerns one of the following: seeking the advice of its attorney about pending or contemplated litigation, settlement offers, or any matter in which the duty of the attorney to the City Council under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Texas Open Meetings Act. [Tex. Govt. Code §551.071) deliberating the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the city in negotiations with a third person. [Tex. Govt. Code §551.072) deliberating a negotiated contract for a prospective gift or donation to the city if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the city in negotiations with a third person. [Tex. Govt. Code §551.073) deliberating the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee; or to hear a complaint or charge against an officer or employee unless the officer or employee who is the subject of the deliberation or hearing requests a public hearing. [Tex. Govt. Code §551.074) deliberating the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation, of security personnel or devices. [Tex. Govt. Code §551.076) discussing or deliberating commercial or financial information that the city has received from a business prospect that the city seeks to have locate, stay or expand in or near the city and with which the city is conducting economic development negotiations; or deliberating the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect. [Tex Govt. Code §551.087) deliberating security assessments or deployments relating to information resources technology, network security information, or the deployment or specific occasions for implementations of security personnel, critical infrastructure, or security devices. (Tex Govt. Code §551.089) Reconvene (into regular session and consider action, if any, on item(s) discussed in executive session). The Council may vote and/or act upon each of the items set out in this Agenda.

Adjourn

Notice Regarding Public Participation

Governor Greg Abbott has granted a temporary suspension of certain rules to allow for telephone or videoconference public meetings in an effort to reduce in-person meetings that assemble large groups of people, due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) public health emergency. In an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, for the March 25, 2020 City Council meeting will be closed to in person attendance by the public, individuals will be able to address the Council via telephone / video conference call. To participate in a telephone / video conference call: Topic: Regular City Council Meeting Time: April 28, 2020 05:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/240482417 Meeting ID: 240 482 417 Pursuant to Section 551.007 of the Texas Government Code, individuals wishing to address the Council for items listed as public hearings will be recognized when the public hearing is opened. For individuals wishing to speak on a non-public hearing item, they may either address the Council during the Citizen Comments portion of the meeting or when the item is considered by the City Council. This is to certify that I, Suzanne M. Pharr, posted this Agenda in accordance with the applicable law on on the day of , 2020 at a.m. / p.m., Suzanne M. Pharr City Administrator

