CITY OF MOUNT ENTERPRISE: City Council Meeting - Feb. 25, 2020

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF MOUNT ENTERPRISE, TEXAS

WILL CONVENE IN REGULAR SESSION

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25th, 2020 AT 5:00 P.M.

MOUNT ENTERPRISE CITY HALL,

103 W. GREGG STREET, MOUNT ENTERPRISE, TX 75681

MAYOR BRANDON JONES WILL PRESIDE

I. Call to order

II. Roll call, Invocation, Pledge to the U.S. Flag, Pledge to the Texas Flag (Honor the Texas flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible)

III. Visitors / Citizens Presentation PUBLIC COMMENTS by CITIZENS: Notice to Speakers: Those wishing to speak during the Public Comments portion of the meeting must sign a Request to Speak form stating their : a.) name, b.) address and c.) the subject matter of their comments before the meeting begins. Speakers must observe a three-minute time limit at all times during the meeting unless granted specific permission from the presiding officer (usually the Mayor) to extend their comments. The presiding officer will set reasonable limits on the number, frequency, and length of presentations.

Your City Council is prohibited by law from any deliberation or decisions regarding items presented in public comments if they are not otherwise on the Agenda. Public comments regarding items not on the Agenda cannot be discussed or acted upon by the City Council at that meeting. The response of the Council will be limited (per Texas Govt. Code Section 551.042) to (1) a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry; (2) recitation of an existing policy; or (3) request for staff to place the item on the agenda for a subsequent meeting.

IV. Consent Agenda (Items on the Consent Agenda require little or no deliberation by the City Council. Approval of the Consent Agenda authorizes the City Administrator, or her designee, to implement each item in accordance with Council recommendations.)

a) Consider Approval of Minutes for the Regular Meeting of January 28, 2020

b) Consider Approval of Monthly Reports (January) for Wastewater which include Reconciliation, Balance Sheet, General Ledger, Profit & Loss Budget, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivables, Statement of Financial Income and Expenses

c) Consider Approval of Monthly Reports (January) for Debt Service Fund which include Reconciliation, Balance Sheet, General Ledger, Profit & Loss Budget, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivables, Statement of Financial Income and Expenses

d) Consider Approval of Monthly Reports (January) for Employee’s which include Payroll Summary and Travel Reports

e) Consider Approval of Monthly Reports (January) for General Fund which include Reconciliation, Balance Sheet, General Ledger, Profit & Loss Budget, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivables, Statement of Financial Income and Expenses

f) Consider Approval of Monthly Reports (January) for Court which include Periodic Fee, Statistic by Officer, Citations with Balances, G/L Posting, Offenses for Year, Offenses for Month/Year Comparison, Cases Filed, Cases Filed/Closed by Agency, Racial Profiling, Collection Agency, Safety Seat Belt, Omnibase, Monthly Revenue, Status and Monthly Conviction

V. Discuss and Consider Action on the Following:

a. Discuss purchasing State/NCIC query setup and configuration for eticketing system for City Marshal (BSJ)

b. Discuss purchasing scanner for eticketing system (BSJ)

c. Discuss repairs needed on equipment for City Marshal (BSJ)

d. Discuss and consider modifying Employment handbook. (BSJ)

e. Discuss and consider day for Piney Woods Sanitation to provide dumpster for City of Mount Enterprise citizens. (JR)

f. Discuss and consider taking bids for trash service. (BSJ)

g. Discuss and consider sending City Secretary to The 2020 Budget and Tax Rate Workshop. This is for city staff who have a role in developing the city’s budget. Closest event is in Belton, TX on May 28, 2020. $85 Registration fee, $79 hotel if purchased in available block of rooms. (SMP)

VI. Announcements or Comments by City Councilmembers

VII. Announcements or Comments by City Staff

Executive Session Notice A closed executive session may be held if the discussion of any of the above agenda items concerns one of the following:

1. seeking the advice of its attorney about pending or contemplated litigation, settlement offers, or any matter in which the duty of the attorney to the City Council under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Texas Open Meetings Act. [Tex. Govt. Code §551.071)

2. deliberating the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the city in negotiations with a third person. [Tex. Govt. Code §551.072)

3. deliberating a negotiated contract for a prospective gift or donation to the city if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the city in negotiations with a third person. [Tex. Govt. Code §551.073)

4. deliberating the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee; or to hear a complaint or charge against an officer or employee unless the officer or employee who is the subject of the deliberation or hearing requests a public hearing. [Tex. Govt. Code §551.074)

5. deliberating the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation, of security personnel or devices. [Tex. Govt. Code §551.076)

6. discussing or deliberating commercial or financial information that the city has received from a business prospect that the city seeks to have locate, stay or expand in or near the city and with which the city is conducting economic development negotiations; or deliberating the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect. [Tex Govt. Code §551.087)

7. deliberating security assessments or deployments relating to information resources technology, network security information, or the deployment or specific occasions for implementations of security personnel, critical infrastructure, or security devices. (Tex Govt. Code §551.089)

VIII. Reconvene (into regular session and consider action, if any, on item(s) discussed in executive session).

IX. The Council may vote and/or act upon each of the items set out in this Agenda.

X. Adjourn