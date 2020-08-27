PUBLIC NOTICE: Accepting Bids on the sale of a GMC TRUCK

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Joaquin is accepting bids on the sale of a GMC TRUCK locate d at 643 Faulkville Street, Joaquin, Texas:

The City is accepting bids on 1990 GMC 5 ton truck for $500.00 minimum.

Details can be obtained by contacting City of Joaquin at 124 N Pres ton St, or by calling at (936)269-3021.

SEALED BID DEADLINE - SEPTEMBER 1{TR, 2020 at 12:00 PMj

The City reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids. Sealed bids will be accepted at City of Joaquin, 124 N. Preston St., P.O. Box 237, Joaquin, Texas 75954 until 4:00 pm, Friday, September 11th , 2020.

Bids must be submitted by the specified date and time. BIDS RECEIVED AFTER TIME AND DATE SPECIFIED WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

All bids must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, be clearly marked on the outside, "Bid For Truck" and must indicate the name, address and phone number of the bidder.

Open bids will take place at the next Council meeting on Tuesday, September 15t \ 2020 at 6:00 p.m.