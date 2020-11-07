NOTIFICATION OF CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES ON CAMPUS 

November 5, 2020





Dear Parent/Guardian and Staff:



In keeping with Joaquin ISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all student families and staff members that two Joaquin ISD students were lab-confirmed to have COVID-19. One student was last on campus on October 30, 2020 and tested positive October 31, 2020. The other student was last on campus on November 2, 2020 and tested positive on November 2, 2020. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the names of the individuals or details that may identify them.



We are working closely with the local health department on this matter. JISD campuses and buses are sanitized daily to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Operations at Joaquin ISD will continue as usual, and we will keep you apprised of further updates.



While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individuals have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

Any of the following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:

o Temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth; o Loss of taste or smell; o Cough; o Difficulty breathing; o Shortness of breath; o Headache; o Chills; o Sore throat; o Congestion or runny nose; o Shaking or exaggerated shivering; o Significant muscle pain or ache; o Diarrhea; or o Nausea or vomiting

If you or any member of the Joaquin ISD community begins to experience any of these symptoms in a way that is not typical, we encourage you to contact your physician. We encourage anyone in the Joaquin ISD community who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 to please notify our school by contacting 936269-3128.

Sincerely,





Ryan Fuller, Superintendent