NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF JOAQUIN
The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 6 p.m. at
The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston, Joaquin, Texas.
The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:
1. Call to Order:
2. Roll Call: To establish a quorum
3. Invocation:
4. Pledge: United States Pledge, Texas Pledge
5. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City Council on items that appear within
the Consent and Action Items or a matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizen’s
Input Form may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.
6. Department Head Reports:
a. Utility Billing Manager Report – Monthly Receipts
b. Public Works Manager Report
c. City Secretary Report
7. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the previous month's minutes.
8. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the financials.
9. Discussion: Rodney Whiddon to address the Council on the Crystal Lake Redevelopment Business Plan.
10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider opening up Williams Street.
11. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider increasing disconnect fees.
12. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider what actions to take to prevent flooding at the Historical building.
13. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider what actions need to be taken to open Sheriff Substation.
14. Executive Session:
Consider entering executive session personnel Matters with possible action related thereto upon reconvening in open
session in accordance with Government Code Section 551.074.
Personnel Matters
15. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the agenda will be made at this time.
16. Adjourn.