Home

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF JOAQUIN

Sun, 06/20/2021 - 10:29am Ourtown1
Casey Davis

The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 6 p.m. at

The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston, Joaquin, Texas.

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:
1. Call to Order:
2. Roll Call: To establish a quorum
3. Invocation:
4. Pledge: United States Pledge, Texas Pledge
5. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City Council on items that appear within
the Consent and Action Items or a matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizen’s
Input Form may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.
6. Department Head Reports:
a. Utility Billing Manager Report – Monthly Receipts
b. Public Works Manager Report
c. City Secretary Report
7. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the previous month's minutes.
8. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the financials.
9. Discussion: Rodney Whiddon to address the Council on the Crystal Lake Redevelopment Business Plan.
10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider opening up Williams Street.
11. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider increasing disconnect fees.
12. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider what actions to take to prevent flooding at the Historical building.
13. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider what actions need to be taken to open Sheriff Substation.
14. Executive Session:
Consider entering executive session personnel Matters with possible action related thereto upon reconvening in open
session in accordance with Government Code Section 551.074.
Personnel Matters
15. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the agenda will be made at this time.
16. Adjourn.

East Texas Press

PO Box 2594
Lindale, TX 75771
Office: (936) 254-5050
news@easttexaspress.com

Subscriber Links

Surf New Media