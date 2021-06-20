NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF JOAQUIN

The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 6 p.m. at

The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston, Joaquin, Texas.

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

1. Call to Order:

2. Roll Call: To establish a quorum

3. Invocation:

4. Pledge: United States Pledge, Texas Pledge

5. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City Council on items that appear within

the Consent and Action Items or a matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizen’s

Input Form may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.

6. Department Head Reports:

a. Utility Billing Manager Report – Monthly Receipts

b. Public Works Manager Report

c. City Secretary Report

7. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the previous month's minutes.

8. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the financials.

9. Discussion: Rodney Whiddon to address the Council on the Crystal Lake Redevelopment Business Plan.

10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider opening up Williams Street.

11. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider increasing disconnect fees.

12. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider what actions to take to prevent flooding at the Historical building.

13. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider what actions need to be taken to open Sheriff Substation.

14. Executive Session:

Consider entering executive session personnel Matters with possible action related thereto upon reconvening in open

session in accordance with Government Code Section 551.074.

Personnel Matters

15. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the agenda will be made at this time.

16. Adjourn.