Jouquin Candy Cane Lane Christmas Festival

The Candy Cane Lane Christmas Festival in Joaquin, Texas will once again bring the magic and wonder of the season to the town. Decked out in holiday decor, the Candy Cane Lane Christmas Festival located at the downtown square will delight the children while families enjoy the events, vendor booths, and Christmas lights.

The event kicks off on Saturday, December 4th with a Car Show, Bike Show, Bouncy house, and multiple vendors of all varieties of food and crafts at 9 a.m.

The timeline of the festival events are as follows:

10:00 a.m. - $500 Treasure Hunt and Gingerbread Contest

11:00 a.m. – Chili Cookoff Tasting

11:30 a.m. – Miss Candy Cane Lane Christmas Pageant

11:45 a.m. – Car Contest Winners

12:15 a.m. – Christmas Parade begins. Grand Marshalls for 2021 are Mayor Frank Cooper, and Mrs. Celeste Lewis.

12:45 p.m. – Pictures with Santa and the Auction Begins

1:45 p.m. – Announcement of the Christmas Lighting Contest Winners, Gingerbread Contest Winners, and the Parade Contest Winners.

2:00 p.m. – CCS Annual Cake Walk

3:45 p.m. – Announcement of Chili Cook off Winners, and Raffle.

5:30 p.m. – Festival Ends so you can enjoy looking at lights with the family around town and don’t forget to visit Logansport for more Christmas events and lights.

Kid activities are free. Please come out and enjoy the day with your family and make memories that will last a lifetime.