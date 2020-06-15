JOAQUIN PUBLIC SAFETY CORPORATION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING: June 16, 2020 at 5:30pm

JOAQUIN PUBLIC SAFETY CORPORATION

SPECIAL CALLED MEETING

The Joaquin Public Safety Corporation will meet in special session Tuesday, June 16, 2020

at 5:30 p.m. at the Joaquin City Office located at 124 N. Preston, Joaquin, Texas and via Facebook live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010140665244&ref=bookmarks

ORDER OF BUSINESS

Call to order, establish quorum & welcome guest. Review bills to be paid. Discuss and/or approve on City donating the fire substation to the JVFD, and to assume all the responsibilities; per auditor. Discuss and/or approve fencing bids for Hwy 7 Fire Station 2 property and building. Discuss and/or approve antenna JVFD replacement on the water tower. Adjourn.

IF during the course of the meeting, any discussion of items on the Agenda should be held in executive or closed session, the Council will convene in executive or closed session, in accordance With the Texas Open Meetings Act, Governmental Code Section 551 and Texas Revised Civil Statutes.

Posted by Paula Guzman on June 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

The following were notified: Shelby County Today, Center Broadcasting, The Light and Champion, and East Texas Press.