JOAQUIN: Joaquin ISD Graduation Information

Joaquin High School Graduation will take place on Friday, June 05, 2020, at 8:00 pm on the Ram Football Field. Each senior participating in the ceremony will be given ten (10) tickets for family/friends to attend. This includes two (2) tickets for parents/guardians to accompany the graduate and be seated on the field, and eight (8) tickets for spectators in the stands while practicing safe social distancing. The ceremony is not open to the public. Tickets are required to be admitted. This is in accordance with state and local mandates due to COVID-19 occupancy restrictions. The ceremony will be live streamed for the public with a link provided on the Joaquin ISD Webpage and Facebook page. We look forward to celebrating and honoring our high school graduates!