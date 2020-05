Submitted by: Terri Gray, Joaquin JH/HS Principal

Shelby Freeman is the 2019-2020 Joaquin Jr. High 8th grade Valedictorian. Shelby is the daughter of Jason and Amanda Freeman. Congratulations, Shelby!

Hollie Hamilton is the 2019-2020 Joaquin Jr. High 8th Grade Salutatorian. Hollie is the daughter of Jeff and Alicia Hamilton. Congratulations, Hollie!