JOAQUIN ISD: Update on JISD School Closure and Feeding Program (April 24, 2020)

To the Joaquin ISD Community:

Joaquin ISD will extend school closure through the remainder of the school year . The educational plan and feeding program already established will continue to operate to ensure your child’s educational and nutritional needs are met. The feeding program will be available again beginning Monday, April 27th. Curbside meal pickup (for the week) will be served every Monday from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

New feeding program guidelines set forth by the Texas Department of Agriculture:

A parent can only pick up meals for their children. If the child is not present in the vehicle, the parent will only be able to pick up a meal for a child if they provide one of the following items:

Official letter / email from the school listing children enrolled Individual student report card Attendance record Birth certificate (only for children who are not in school) Student ID Card



Please continue to check for updates which will be posted to our website, Facebook page, local media outlets as well as our School Messenger emergency contact system.

Information regarding high school graduation will be posted as soon as it becomes available.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as this situation evolves. If you have additional questions or concerns, please contact the Joaquin ISD Administration Office at 936-269-3128.

Sincerely,

Superintendent