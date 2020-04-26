JOAQUIN ISD: Update on JISD School Closure and Feeding Program (April 24, 2020)
To the Joaquin ISD Community:
New feeding program guidelines set forth by the Texas Department of Agriculture:
- A parent can only pick up meals for their children.
- If the child is not present in the vehicle, the parent will only be able to pick up a meal for a child if they provide one of the following items:
-
- Official letter / email from the school listing children enrolled
- Individual student report card
- Attendance record
- Birth certificate (only for children who are not in school)
- Student ID Card
Please continue to check for updates which will be posted to our website, Facebook page, local media outlets as well as our School Messenger emergency contact system.
Information regarding high school graduation will be posted as soon as it becomes available.
Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as this situation evolves. If you have additional questions or concerns, please contact the Joaquin ISD Administration Office at 936-269-3128.
Sincerely,
Superintendent