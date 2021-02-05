JOAQUIN ISD: Substitute Teacher Training Feb. 5

Joaquin ISD has scheduled a substitute training and orientation session for Friday, February 5, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until noon. The training will be held in the Joaquin ISD Annex building located behind the high school.

Please complete an online application located on the Joaquin ISD website, www.joaquinisd.net, under employment opportunities. If you have any questions contact Donna Vergo at 936-269-3128 ext 225 or by email, dvergo@joaquinisd.net.