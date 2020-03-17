Joaquin ISD school closure until March 20, 2020

Joaquin Independent School District

11109 US Highway 84 East, Joaquin, Texas 75954

Telephone (936) 269-3128 Fax (936) 269-3615

Web Page www.joaquinisd.net Ryan Fuller, Superintendent Email rfuller@joaquinisd.net

March 16, 2020

To the Joaquin ISD Community:

After much consideration, Joaquin ISD has decided to close school campuses until March 20th. We ask that all staff and students remain at home during this time.

Joaquin ISD Administration as well as campus administration staff will report as usual tomorrow in an effort to reassess the situation and devise a plan for continuation of limited operation and instruction. We will update as information arises via media outlets, the Joaquin ISD Facebook page as well as with our School Messenger emergency messaging system. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

Sincerely,

Superintendent