JOAQUIN ISD: School Board Meeting Minutes from July 13, 2020
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 3:37pm Ourtown1
Jennifer McCann
Joaquin Independent School District
11109 US Highway 84 East, Joaquin, Texas 75954
Telephone (936) 269-3128 Fax (936) 269-3615
Web Page www.joaquinisd.net Ryan Fuller, Superintendent Email rfuller@joaquinisd.net
Minutes of School Board Meeting
July 13, 2020
- The Joaquin ISD School Board met tonight in regular session at 6:00 p.m. in the Joaquin Boardroom with the following members present: Chrisco Bragg, Thomas Harvey, Brandon Neal, Jeff Hamilton, Jacob Kay, and Jeff Cater
Board members absent: Ronnie Belrose Guest(s) Present: Amanda Parker
Joaquin ISD Employee(s) Present: Ryan Fuller, Superintendent; Joel Bumback, Director of Finance; Terri Gray, Jr High/High School Principal
Chrisco Bragg, President, called the meeting to order at 6:00p.m.
- The invocation was led by Chrisco Bragg, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America was led by Brandon Neal, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag was led by Jeff Cater.
- Audience Participation – None
- Report and Information items:
- Agenda Items for discussion, consideration, and possible action:
-
- It was moved by Thomas Harvey, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to approve the previous meeting minutes. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
-
- It was moved by Thomas Harvey, and seconded by Jeff Cater, to approve the 2020-2021 Stipend Pay Schedule (attached). Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried 5 for and 1 against (Chrisco Bragg).
- The board entered closed session in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.074 at 7:13 on July 13, 2020.
-
- Enter closed session under Texas Government Codes
§551.071, §551.074, §551.127, §551.129 (See Attached Code)
- The board entered open session in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act at :38 p.m. on July 13, 2020. Agenda Items for discussion, consideration, and possible action:
-
- Consideration and Board Action, if any, authorize:
-
-
- It was moved by Jeff Hamilton, and seconded by Jacob Kay, to accept the resignation of Jacob Laster as Director of Bands. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
-
-
-
- It was moved by Brandon Neal, and seconded by Jeff Hamilton, to hire Walt Baty as an Ag Teacher for the 2020-2021 school year on a 12-month contract. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
-
- Chrisco Bragg, Board President, asked for items to be placed on the next board agenda.
- Designation of date and time of next meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin ISD.
August 10, 2020 6:00 pm.
- With no further business on the agenda the meeting was adjourned at 7:48 p.m.