Joaquin ISD School Board Meeting Minutes: 2/27/2020
Joaquin Independent School District
11109 US Highway 84 East, Joaquin, Texas 75954
Telephone (936) 269-3128 Fax (936) 269-3615
Web Page www.joaquinisd.net Ryan Fuller, Superintendent Email rfuller@joaquinisd.net
Minutes of Special School Board Meeting
February 27, 2020
- The Joaquin ISD School Board met tonight in special session at 7:00 p.m. in the Joaquin Boardroom with the following members present: Chrisco Bragg, Thomas Harvey, Brandon Neal, Jeff Hamilton, Jeff Cater, and Ronnie Belrose (via skype)
Board members absent: Tam Hearnsberger
Guest(s) Present:
Joaquin ISD Employee(s) Present: Ryan Fuller, Superintendent; Joel Bumback, Director of Finance; Terri Gray, Jr. High/High School Principal; Mark Bonner, Maintenance Director; Wade Lawson, Mens Athletic Director.
Chrisco Bragg, Board President, called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m.
- The invocation was led by Chrisco Bragg, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America by Jeff Hamilton, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag was led by Jeff Cater.
- Audience Participation – None
- Report and Information items:
- Agenda Items for discussion, consideration, and possible action:
-
- It was moved by Brandon Neal, and seconded by Thomas Harvey, to approve the preliminary concept site plan for stadium improvements. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. The vote was 5 for and 1 against (Jeff Hamilton). The motion carried.
-
- It was moved by Thomas Harvey, and seconded by Jeff Cater, to approve
the issuance of public request for proposals for stadium improvements using the competitive sealed proposals procurement method. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. The vote was 5 for and 1 against (Jeff Hamilton). The motion carried.
- Chrisco Bragg, Board President, asked for items to be placed on the next board agenda.
- Designation of date and time of next meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin ISD March 16, 2020
- With no further business on the agenda the meeting was adjourned at 7:56 p.m.
Chrisco Bragg, President Tam Hearnsberger, Secretary