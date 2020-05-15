JOAQUIN ISD: School Board Meeting Agenda for May 18, 2020
Joaquin Independent School District
11109 US Highway 84 East, Joaquin, Texas 75954
Telephone (936) 269-3128 Fax (936) 269-3615
Web Page www.joaquinisd.net Ryan Fuller, Superintendent Email rfuller@joaquinisd.net
Regular Meeting of the
Joaquin Independent School District Board
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of May 2020 the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin School District will hold a regular meeting at 6:00 p.m., at the Administration building, Joaquin, Texas.
The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda attached to and made a part of this Notice. If, during the course of the meeting covered by this Notice, the Board of Trustees should determine that a closed session of the Board of Trustees is required, then such closed session as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Section 551.001 et seq., Texas Education Code, will be held by the School Board at the date, may conveniently meet in such closed session concerning any and all purposes permitted by the Act, including, but not limited to the following sections and purposes:
Texas Government Code Section:
§551.071 An executive session will be held for the purpose of having private consultation with the Board’s attorney when the governmental body seeks the advice of its attorney about pending or contemplated litigation or a settlement offer, or on a matter in which the duty of counsel to his client, under the Code of Professional Responsibility of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Act.
§551.072 Deliberation of the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the governmental body in negotiations with a third person.
§551.073 Deliberation of a negotiated contract for a prospective gift or donation to the governmental body if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the governmental body in negotiations with a third person.
§551.074 Deliberate the appointment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee; or to hear a complaint or charge against an officer or employee.
§551.076 Deliberate the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation, of security personnel or devices.
§551.082 Deliberate a case involving the discipline of public school child or complaint or charge brought against an employee of the School District by another employee and the complaint or charge directly results in a need for a hearing.
§551.0821 Deliberate a matter regarding a student or students where personally identifiable information about students will necessarily be revealed by the deliberation.
§551.083 Deliberate the standards, guidelines, terms or conditions the board will follow, or instruct its representatives to follow, in a consultation with a representative of an employee group.
§551.084 Exclusion of witness from hearing.
§551.127 A governmental body may use a video conference call to hold an open or closed meeting and a member or employee of a governmental body may participate remotely in a meeting of the governmental entity by means of a video conference call if that participation complies with the requirements and provisions of this section.
§551.129 A governmental body may use a telephone conference call, videoconference call, or communications
over the Internet to conduct a public consultation with its attorney in an open meeting of the governmental body or a private consultation with its attorney in a closed meeting of the governmental body.
Education Code 39.030
39.030 Discuss or adopt individual assessment instruments or assessment instrument items.
Should any final action, final decision, or final vote be required in the opinion of the School Board with regard to any matter considered in such closed session, then the final vote shall be either:
- in the open meeting covered by the Notice upon the reconvening of the public meeting; or
- at a subsequent public meeting of the School Board upon notice thereof; as the School Board shall determine.
AGENDA ATTACHED
- Roll call, establishment of quorum, call to order – Joaquin ISD may have member(s) via video conference call – Texas Government Code Section 551.127 (See Attached Code)
- Audience Participation – In accordance with Joaquin ISD Policy BED Local no presentation shall exceed five minutes. Delegations of more than five persons shall appoint one person to present their views before the Board.
- Report/Information items:
- Minutes from previous month’s meeting
- Approve payment of a $50 stipend to all teachers for the months of April and May for a total of $100 to help offset cost of personal use of cell phones and internet services
- Approve TEA Missed School Days Waiver for Covid-19
- Approve amendment to grading policy for 2019-2020 due to Covid-19
- Approve Resolution conveying property held by Joaquin ISD, Trustee to Shelby County
- Enter Closed Session
- Return to Open Session - Agenda Items for consideration and possible action:
- Consideration and Board Action, if any, authorize:
- Resignations & Retirements
- Hire At-Will Employees for 2020-2021 School Year
- Consideration and Board Action, if any, authorize:
- Recommendations for items to be placed on agenda for next Board meeting
- Designation of date and time of next meetings: Special Meeting: June 4, 2020 - 6:00pm, Regular Meeting: June 15, 2020 - 6:00pm
On this 13th day of May 2020, this Notice was mailed to news media that had previously requested such Notice and an original copy was posted on the bulletin board outside the School District Administration Building at 1:00 p.m. on said date.