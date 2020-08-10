JOAQUIN ISD: Remote Learning Letter

Joaquin Independent School District

August 7, 2020

To the Joaquin ISD Community:

Joaquin ISD had an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 on the junior high/high school campus. Due to the guidelines of close contact issued by the Texas Education Agency, there were multiple employees (that have no symptoms) required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Due to the number of employees affected, Joaquin ISD will begin fully remote learning under our asynchronous method as outlined in our instructional plan beginning Monday, August 10, 2020.

The remote learning method does not affect any student participation in UIL events, practices and/or extracurricular activities at this time.

Please continue to check for updates which will be posted to our website, Facebook page, local media outlets as well as our School Messenger emergency contact system. Parents will be contacted with information for Chromebook pickup and/or instructional packets.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Sincerely,

Superintendent