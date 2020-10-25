JOAQUIN ISD: Minutes of School Board Meeting October 19, 2020

1 The Joaquin ISD School Board met tonight in regular session at 6:00 p.m. in the Joaquin

Boardroom with the following members present: Jacob Kay, Thomas Harvey, Jeff Hamilton,

Ronnie Belrose, Jeff Cater and Chrisco Bragg –(arrived at 6:33 p.m.)

Board members absent: Brandon Neal

Guest(s) Present:

Joaquin ISD Employee(s) Present: Ryan Fuller, Superintendent; Joel Bumback, Director of

Finance; Terri Gray, High School Principal

Ronnie Belrose, Vice President, called the meeting to order at 6:03 p.m.

2 The invocation was led by Thomas Harvey, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of

America by Jeff Hamilton, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag was led by Jacob Kay.

3 Audience Participation –

4 Report and Information items:

4.1 First Hearing

4.2 Monthly Financial Report

4.3 Correspondence

5 Agenda Items for discussion, consideration, and possible action:

5.1 It was moved by Jeff Hamilton, and seconded by Jeff Cater, to approve the previous

meeting minutes. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried

unanimously.

5.2 It was moved by Jacob Kay, and seconded by Thomas Harvey, to approve

Campus/District Goals and Objectives. Following discussion, a vote was taken on

the motion. It carried unanimously.

5.3 It was moved by Thomas Harvey, and seconded by Jeff Cater, to approve 2020 Tax

Levy. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

5.4 It was moved by Jeff Hamilton, and seconded by Jacob Kay, to approve the

Substitute Employee List. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It

carried unanimously.

5.5 It was moved by Thomas Harvey, and seconded by Jacob Kay, to approve the

superintendent to select an Architect to design Stadium Building Improvements.

Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

5.6 It was moved by Jeff Cater, and seconded by Jeff Hamilton, to approve 2020-2021

Budget Amendments. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It

carried unanimously.

5.7 It was moved by Jacob Kay, and seconded by Thomas Harvey, to approve the

Panola County 4-H organization to be sanctioned as an extracurricular activity.

Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

5.8 It was moved by Jeff Hamilton, and seconded by Thomas Harvey, to approve the

Adjunct Faculty Agreement with the Panola County Extension Staff. Following

discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

6 The board entered closed session in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act,

Texas Government Code Section 551.074 at 6:35 p.m. on October 19, 2020.

551.074 Appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal

of a public officer or employee or to hear a complaint or charge against an officer or

employee

6.1 Resignations, hiring, and Contracts-

a. Hire special education teacher at the high school

7 The board entered open session in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act at 6:41

p.m. on October 19, 2020. Agenda Items for discussion, consideration, and possible action:

7.1 It was moved by Thomas Harvey, and seconded by Ronnie Belrose, to hire Jason

Freeman as a special education teacher at the high school. Following discussion, a vote was

taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

8 Chrisco Bragg, Board President, asked for items to be placed on the next board agenda.

9 Designation of date and time of next meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin ISD.

November 16, 2020 - 6:00 p.m.

10 With no further business on the agenda the meeting was adjourned at 6:44.

____________________________ ________________________

Chrisco Bragg, President Jeff Cater, Secretary