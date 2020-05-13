JOAQUIN ISD: Minutes from April 29, 2020 Board Meeting
Joaquin Independent School District
11109 US Highway 84 East, Joaquin, Texas 75954
Telephone (936) 269-3128 Fax (936) 269-3615
Web Page www.joaquinisd.net Ryan Fuller, Superintendent Email rfuller@joaquinisd.net
Minutes of School Board Meeting
April 29, 2020
- The Joaquin ISD School Board met tonight in regular session at 6:00 p.m. in the Joaquin Boardroom with the following members present: Chrisco Bragg, Thomas Harvey, Brandon Neal, Jeff Cater, Tam Hearnsberger (phone), Ronnie Belrose, Jeff Hamilton
Board members absent: None Guest(s) Present: Jeff Bresee
Joaquin ISD Employee(s) Present: Ryan Fuller, Superintendent, Joel Bumback Chrisco Bragg, President, called the meeting to order at 6:05 p.m.
The invocation was led by Chrisco Bragg, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America by Jeff Hamilton, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag was led by Ronnie Belrose.
- Audience Participation – None
- Report and Information items:
- Agenda Items for discussion, consideration, and possible action:
-
- It was moved by Ronnie Belrose, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to approve the minutes from the previous month’s meeting. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
-
- It was moved by Jeff Hamilton, and seconded by Thomas Harvey, to approve request for proposals for school buses from Rush Bus Center (attached) and purchases over $50,000. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
-
- It was moved by Ronnie Belrose, and seconded by Tam Hearnsberger, to approve TEA instructional continuity attestation for 2019-20. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
-
- It was moved by Ronnie Belrose, and seconded by Thomas Harvey, to approve proposal from TechLine for stadium lighting project. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
-
- It was moved by Brandon Neal, and seconded by Jeff Hamilton, to approve 2019- 2020 budget amendments (attached). Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
-
- It was moved by Tam Hearnsberger, and seconded by Thomas Harvey, to approve TEA educator appraisal waiver for 2019-2020. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
-
- It was moved by Jeff Hamilton, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to approve TEA CPR waiver to meet Senior CPR Instruction Requirements for 2019-2020. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
- The board entered closed session in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.074 at :44 p.m. on April 29, 2020.
551.074 Appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee or to hear a complaint or charge against an officer or employee
-
-
- Resignations, hiring and Contracts
- Resignations and Retirements
- Teacher and Counselors Contracts
- Extension or termination of Probationary contracts
- 1st year probationary contracts to 2nd year
- 2nd year probationary contracts to 3rd year
- 3rd year probationary contracts to 4th year
- 4th year probationary to Term Contract
- Term Contracts
- Extension or termination of Probationary contracts
- Resignations, hiring and Contracts
-
- The board entered open session in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act at :07
p.m. on April 29, 2020. Agenda Items for discussion, consideration, and possible action:
-
-
- It was moved by Ronnie Belrose, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to accept the resignation of Anne Marie Patrick. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
-
-
-
- It was moved by Tam Hearnsberger, and seconded by Jeff Cater, to approve probationary contracts and term contracts for the attached list of employees subject to assignment for the 2020-2021 school year. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
-
- Chrisco Bragg, Board President, asked for items to be placed on the next board agenda.
- Designation of date and time of next meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin ISD. May 18, 2020 - 6:00 p.m.
- With no further business on the agenda the meeting was adjourned at 7:14 pm.
Chrisco Bragg, President Tam Hearnsberger, Secretary