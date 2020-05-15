Home

JOAQUIN ISD: Joaquin Jr. High 8th Grade Certificates & Photo Opportunity

Fri, 05/15/2020 - 11:58am Ourtown1
Jennifer McCann

Thursday, May 21, 2020 – 10:00 until 2:00

8th grade students and their parents or guardians are invited to come to the Jr. High to pick up their 8th grade certificate and get a photo. Please come one at a time to the Jr. High office to pick up your certificate. We ask that you practice social distancing while in the area, and remain in your vehicle until it is your turn. Only one student and their parents at a time in the office area, or photo area. Thank you for helping us remain safe!

