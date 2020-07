Joaquin ISD students will begin school on Monday, August 10. 2020. Please use the following link to access the Joaquin ISD COVID-19 Instructional Plan, the Joaquin ISD COVID-19 Public Health & Safety Plan as well as the academic calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. Link: http://www.joaquinisd. net/page/article/189 . We are looking forward to a great start to the new school year.