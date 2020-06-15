JOAQUIN: CITY OF JOAQUIN REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETING AGENDA for June 16, 2020
CITY OF JOAQUIN
REGULAR SCHEDULED MEETING
AGENDA
The City Council of Joaquin will meet in regular session Tuesday June 16, 2020 at
6:00 p.m. at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 North Preston, Joaquin, Texas and via Facebook live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010140665244&ref=bookmarks
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- Call to order, establish quorum & welcome guest.
- Invocation & Pledge of Allegiance.
- Open Forum.
- Council approval of the previous meeting’s minutes.
- Monthly Reports:
- Utility Billing Manager Report -- Monthly Receipts & Adjustments Report.
- Public Works Manager-Update – Departmental Updates
- Council approval on Payment of Bills.
- Review bills to be paid.
- Discussion & Council Action to award construction bid for TxCDBG7219211 Sewer System Improvements.
- Discussion & Council Action on City giving the fire substation to the JVFD, and to assume all the responsibilities; per auditor.
- Discussion & Council Action on fencing bids for Hwy 7 Fire Station 2 property and building.
- Discussion & Council Action on antenna JVFD replacement on the water tower.
- Discussion & Council Action to open bids on City owned property on Steve Hughes Drive, approve and accept.
- Discussion & Council Action to change Economic Development and Public Safety meetings time.
- Discussion & Council Action to stop payments for Cleaners.
- Discuss on tax payers being able to vote.
- Council will hold a closed Executive Session Meeting.
- Personnel Matters (551.074).
- Council reconvenes & possible action on matters discussed in executive session.
- Adjournment.
IF during the course of the meeting, any discussion of items on the Agenda should be held in executive or closed session, the Council will convene in executive or closed session, in accordance With the Texas Open Meetings Act, Governmental Code Section 551 and Texas Revised Civil Statutes.
Posted by Paula Guzman on June 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
The following were notified: Shelby County Today, Center Broadcasting, The Light and Champion, and East Texas Press.