JISD Board Minutes

The Joaquin ISD School Board met tonight in regular session at 6:00 p.m. in the Joaquin Boardroom with the following members present: Chrisco Bragg, Jason Harvey, Brandon Neal(zoom), Jacob Kay, Jeff Cater(zoom), and Ronnie Belrose (arrived at 6:40 p.m.) Board members absent: Jeff Hamilton Guest(s) Present: Joaquin ISD Employee(s) Present: Ryan Fuller, Superintendent; Joel Bumback, Director of Finance; Terri Gray, Jr High/High School Principal; Bert Coan, Elementary Assistant Principal Chrisco Bragg, President, called the meeting to order at 6:04 p.m. The invocation was led by Chrisco Bragg, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America by Jason Harvey, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag was led by Jacob Kay. Audience Participation – None Report and Information items: Monthly Financial Report – Joel Bumback, Director of Finance Quarterly Investment Report- Joel Bumback Director of Finance Update on Projects Notice of Intent to Apply for ESSER II Grant Correspondence Agenda Items for discussion, consideration, and possible action: It was moved by Jacob Kay, and seconded by Jason Harvey, to approve the previous meeting minutes. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously. It was moved by Brandon Neal, and seconded by Jacob Kay, to approve the 2020-21 Budget Amendments. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously. It was moved by Brandon Neal, and seconded by Ronnie Belrose, to approve the 2021-2022 Compensation Plan for Joaquin ISD. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously. It was moved by Ronnie Belrose, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to approve the bid for the sale of property held by Joaquin ISD Trustees. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

It was moved by Jacob Kay, and seconded by Jason Harvey, to approve rescheduling the July Board Meeting to July 12, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously. It was moved by Jason Harvey, and seconded by Jacob Kay, to approve rescheduling the August Board Meeting to August 9, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously. The board entered a closed session in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.074 at 6:56 p.m. on June 21, 2021. Enter closed session under Texas Government Codes

§551.071, §551.074, §551.127, §551.129 (See Attached Code)

Resignations, hiring, and Contracts

Retirements Resignations Hire Teacher Positions Authorize Superintendent to hire unfilled positions until August 2021 The board entered an open session in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act at 7:23

p.m. on June 21, 2021. Agenda Items for discussion, consideration, and possible action:

Consideration and Board Action, if any, authorize: It was moved by Jacob Kay, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to accept the retirement notification from Sherry Scruggs. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously. It was moved by Jason Harvey, and seconded by Ronnie Belrose, to accept the resignation of Stephanie Harkness. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

7.1.b It was moved by Jacob Kay, and second by Ronnie Belrose, to accept the resignation of Ryan Mason. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

7.1.b It was moved by Brandon Neal, and seconded by Ronnie Belrose, to accept the resignation of Angela Shahan. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

7.1.c It was moved by Jacob Kay, and seconded by Ronnie Belrose, to hire Misty Raborn as an 8th grade ELA/Reading/Writing teacher for the 2021-2022 school year. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

7.1.c It was moved by Jason Harvey, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to hire Stephen Hathaway as Jr. High History Teacher/Coach for the 2021-2022 school year. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.