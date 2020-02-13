JHS Team Medals at San Augustine Invitational
Rusty Wilson
The Joaquin High School UIL Academic team traveled to the San Augustine Invitational UIL Tournament on Saturday, February 8th. The team competed in 13 events and brought home 19 medals. Congratulations to all of the event medalist!
Medalists:
Calculator Applications:
1st Place Team - Andre Brown, Bryer Holloway, and Lucia Ruiz
Current Issues and Events:
Luisa Ruiz, 2nd Place
Mason Hughes, 4th Place
Hannah Holt, 6th Place
1st Place Team - Luisa Ruiz, Mason Hughes, and Hannah Holt
Copy Editing:
Lucia Ruiz, 5th Place
Headline Writing:
Lucia Ruiz, 1st Place
Luisa Ruiz, 2nd Place
Bryer Holloway, 4th Place
Spelling and Vocabulary:
Luisa Ruiz, 1st Place
Mariel Luna, 6th Place
1st Place Team - Luisa Ruiz, Lucia Ruiz, and Mariel Luna
Social Studies:
Mason Hughes, 5th Place
