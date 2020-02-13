JHS Team Medals at San Augustine Invitational

The Joaquin High School UIL Academic team traveled to the San Augustine Invitational UIL Tournament on Saturday, February 8th. The team competed in 13 events and brought home 19 medals. Congratulations to all of the event medalist!

Medalists:

Calculator Applications:

1st Place Team - Andre Brown, Bryer Holloway, and Lucia Ruiz

Current Issues and Events: