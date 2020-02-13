Home
JHS Team Medals at San Augustine Invitational

Thu, 02/13/2020 - 3:20pm Ourtown1
JHS Team Medals at San Augustine Invitational
 
The Joaquin High School UIL Academic team traveled to the San Augustine Invitational UIL Tournament on Saturday, February 8th. The team competed in 13 events and brought home 19 medals. Congratulations to all of the event medalist!
 
Medalists:
 
Calculator Applications:
1st Place Team - Andre Brown, Bryer Holloway, and Lucia Ruiz
 
Current Issues and Events:

Luisa Ruiz, 2nd Place

Mason Hughes, 4th Place

Hannah Holt, 6th Place

1st Place Team - Luisa Ruiz, Mason Hughes, and Hannah Holt

 

Copy Editing:

 

Lucia Ruiz, 5th Place

 
Headline Writing:

Lucia Ruiz, 1st Place

Luisa Ruiz, 2nd Place

Bryer Holloway, 4th Place

 

Spelling and Vocabulary:

Luisa Ruiz, 1st Place

 

Mariel Luna, 6th Place

1st Place Team - Luisa Ruiz, Lucia Ruiz, and Mariel Luna
 

Social Studies:

Mason Hughes, 5th Place

 
 
 
