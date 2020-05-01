CITY OF JOAQUIN: SPECIAL CALLED MEETING AGENDA for May 4, 2020

The City Council of Joaquin will meet in special session Monday, May 4, 2020 6 p.m. via videoconference at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4453645221

ORDER OF BUSINESS

Call to order, establish quorum & welcome guest. Invocation & Pledge of Allegiance. Open Forum. Discussion and Council action on readdressing City Park opening. Closing Statements. Adjournment.

IF during the course of the of the meeting, any discussion of items on the Agenda should be held in executive or closed session, the Council will convene in executive or closed session, in accordance With the Texas Open Meetings Act, Governmental Code Section 551 and Texas Revised Civil Statutes.

Posted by Paula Guzman on April 29, 2020 at 3:45 p.m.

The following were notified: Shelby County Today, Center Broadcasting, The Light and Champion, and East Texas Press.

William Baker is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: City council meeting

Time: May 4, 2020 06:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4453645221

Meeting ID: 445 364 5221 One tap mobile

+13462487799,,4453645221# US (Houston)

+16699006833,,4453645221# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 445 364 5221

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kccHNdsAib